REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) – Police in Delaware are looking to identify a man wanted in a stabbing on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk on Saturday evening. Police say an 18-year-old man was stabbed after an altercation broke out near Wilmington Avenue, just after 10 p.m.
Police say cellphone video from a witness captured the suspect taking out a knife from his pocket and stabbing the victim. The suspect and three accomplices then fled the scene west on Wilmington Avenue.
The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in stable condition.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.