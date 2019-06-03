BREAKING:Philadelphia Firefighter Who Died During Cape May Triathlon Identified
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware news, Local, Local TV


NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – A Florida woman is behind bars after leading authorities in Maryland on a wild police chase that ended in a crash in Delaware. Police say 22-year-old Quelinda Hallam was wanted for stealing a red Ford Focus in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Police in Maryland spotted the stolen vehicle traveling northbound on I-95, heading into Delaware on Sunday night. That’s when the chase started but quickly ended in a crash on I-95 northbound, near Christiana Road in Newark.

Police say Hallam allegedly drove the stolen car into the Maryland Troopers’ vehicle, causing the crash.

Hallam and a 22-year-old male passenger were taken into custody. Both face multiple charges.

The Maryland Trooper sustained minor injuries. No one else was injured.

