TRAFFIC ALERT:Serious Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Portion Of Route 1 In London Grove Township
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are looking for a motive after a double shooting in Kensington. It happened just before 1 a.m. Monday on the 2500 block of North Water Street.

Police say a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times and is in critical condition. A 31-year-old man is in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his arm.

“The fact that the shell casings were found on opposite ends of the block it appears there were two shooters and some sort of shootout,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. “The fact that he was hit so many times by gunfire, we believe that the 24-year-old was most likely the intended target.”

The gunman remains at large.

Detectives are looking at surveillance footage to gather more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s