PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are looking for a motive after a double shooting in Kensington. It happened just before 1 a.m. Monday on the 2500 block of North Water Street.
Police say a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times and is in critical condition. A 31-year-old man is in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his arm.
“The fact that the shell casings were found on opposite ends of the block it appears there were two shooters and some sort of shootout,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. “The fact that he was hit so many times by gunfire, we believe that the 24-year-old was most likely the intended target.”
The gunman remains at large.
Detectives are looking at surveillance footage to gather more information.