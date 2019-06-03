



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A crackdown is underway at a hangout spot known as “Graffiti Pier” in Philadelphia along the Delaware River. Police are working to keep people away, and Eyewitness News has learned the pier may soon get a new lease on life as a public park.

“I love to take people to these places off the beaten path,” photographer John Barone said.

Graffiti Pier is just that.

Like the belly of the Waterworks facility near Fairmount, and the soon-to-be developed rail lines beneath Center City, Graffiti Pier is perhaps the perfect place to snap a cool shot.

Hundreds Of Philadelphia Police Officers Accused Of Racist, Violent Posts On Social Media

Just ask wedding photographer Barone.

“A lot of artwork obviously, hence the name Graffiti pier. Not just tagged graffiti, actual artwork,” he said.

However, Philadelphia Police are cracking down on those entering the private property, which is owned by Conrail. Officers are now ticketing cars near the entrance to the pier and issuing summons for those crossing the gate, since they are technically trespassing.

“You need to balance it out by bringing things in. You can’t just keep tightening the noose tighter and tighter,” said Barone. “You need to bring more public spaces to the waterfront.”

12-Year Veteran Of Philadelphia Fire Department Dies During Cape May Triathlon

That appears to be happening. The Delaware River Waterfront Corporation announced it is working with Conrail to reopen six acres of land around the pier to the public.

On Tuesday, bids for construction are expected to be announced.

“A lot more benches. A lot less glass bottles shattered everywhere,” said Barone.

National Meningitis Association Launches ’16 Vaccine’ Campaign To Remind Families That Teens Need Second Booster Shot

So what about the gritty artwork, which the space is actually named after?

DRWC Officials told Eyewitness News the graffiti could be removed but it’s too early to tell. What is certain is that turning the pier into a legal public space, will forever change the feel of Graffiti Pier.