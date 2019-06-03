  • CBS 3On Air

By Erik Chambliss
Filed Under:Local TV, philadelphia, Phillies


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) The Philadelphia Phillies select shortstop Bryson Stott with the 14th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. Stott is a left-handed hitter from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

This past season, Stott had a .356 batting average with 10 home runs and 36 runs batted in.

 

In 2018, the Phillies drafted third baseman Alec Bohm from Witchita State University.

To see see some of Bryson Stott’s highlights, click here.

The Phillies’ next selection in the draft will be in the third round at No. 91.

