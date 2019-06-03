



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphians are not going to be proud they are ranked at the top of this list. Terminix released its annual ranking of “Top 50 Bed Bug-Infested Cities” in the country ahead of summer vacation season and Beg Bug Awareness Week. Philadelphia reclaimed the No. 1 spot on the 2019 list, which it also held back in 2014.

Last year, Philadelphia was ranked second in the nation for most bed bugs.

Terminix based its rankings on the number of services rendered in each city in the past year.

New York landed No. 2 on the list and Dallas-Fort Worth ranked No. 3.

“Bed bugs continue to pose concerns for public health, as their presence is felt across the country, in cities large and small,” said Matthew Stevenson, president of Terminix Residential.

Terminix experts warn that bed bugs can be found in more than just bedding and mattresses.

They can also hitchhike from place to place via personal belongings, including jackets, purses and luggage, or hide in upholstered furniture and behind baseboards.

Here are some tips to mitigate the risk of being bitten or transporting bed bugs: