CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) – An off-duty Philadelphia firefighter died at a Cape May triathlon on Sunday, fire officials confirm. The Delaware River and Bay Authority says the 36-year-old had nearly completed the swim portion of the “Escape the Cape Triathlon” when he was found unresponsive and in apparent cardiac arrest by an event volunteer stationed near the course at 9:06 a.m.
He was taken from the water to the beach in Lower Township, near David Douglass Sr. Memorial Park where emergency medical service personnel administered CPR, attempting to resuscitate him.
The victim was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by attending physicians at 10:20 a.m.
The triathlon consisted of a one-mile swim, a 23-mile bike ride and a five-mile run and swimmers began jumping off the Cape May-Lewes Ferry around 8:30 a.m. Sunday for the first leg.
The identity of the 36-year-old firefighter is being withheld pending notification of family members.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.