  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Alexandria Hoff
Filed Under:Local TV, Offbeat, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Walk around the city for just a few minutes and you’re bound to hear the sound of horns blaring — not just from cars, but bicycles, too. Now imagine a world where horns don’t exist at all.

Would it be better? It’s a noisy debate that’s dividing commuters.

There are few sounds as indicative to city living as the car horn. Every five seconds of so you’ll likely hear another one blare.

Not so used to the chorus of honking were two men visiting from Gadansk, Poland. CBS3 reporter Alexandria Hoff asked them if horns are used as often there.

“Not very much actually, only when there is some danger,” one of the men said.

Philadelphia-Area Native Emma Boettcher Ends James Holzhauer’s Historic Streak On ‘Jeopardy!’

A warning of danger: that’s what the horn is supposed to be reserved for. In New Jersey and Delaware, improper use of horn or honking for anything except insuring safe driving is considered a traffic violation.

In Philadelphia, incessant honking violates a local noise ordinance, but ticketing is rare.

“I think that people should be fined if they beep for no reason at all, just to make noise, because they have a personal problem — they are angry about something,” one man said.

According to Esurance, use of horn is warranted when avoiding a collision, but is not OK as a tool to show frustration over someone cutting you off or because a light has just turned green.

“It’s a little scary as a biker when a horn comes up behind you, you’re like, ‘Oh,'” a Philadelphian named Gene said.

Up To 25 Cups Of Coffee A Day Still Safe For Heart Health, Study Says

Gene bikes frequently in Center City, although improper use of car horns can make him nervous, he’s thinking of getting one for his bike.

“Anything on your bike that helps them be aware is super helpful,” he said.

Some residents said the right to beep is an extension of free speech. Others felt that police officers in the city have more important matters to focus on.

But just so you know, Canadian insurance company Kanetix recently did a study and found young men to be the drivers most likely to lay on the horn without reason.

Alexandria Hoff

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s