



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Walk around the city for just a few minutes and you’re bound to hear the sound of horns blaring — not just from cars, but bicycles, too. Now imagine a world where horns don’t exist at all.

Would it be better? It’s a noisy debate that’s dividing commuters.

There are few sounds as indicative to city living as the car horn. Every five seconds of so you’ll likely hear another one blare.

Not so used to the chorus of honking were two men visiting from Gadansk, Poland. CBS3 reporter Alexandria Hoff asked them if horns are used as often there.

“Not very much actually, only when there is some danger,” one of the men said.

A warning of danger: that’s what the horn is supposed to be reserved for. In New Jersey and Delaware, improper use of horn or honking for anything except insuring safe driving is considered a traffic violation.

In Philadelphia, incessant honking violates a local noise ordinance, but ticketing is rare.

“I think that people should be fined if they beep for no reason at all, just to make noise, because they have a personal problem — they are angry about something,” one man said.

According to Esurance, use of horn is warranted when avoiding a collision, but is not OK as a tool to show frustration over someone cutting you off or because a light has just turned green.

“It’s a little scary as a biker when a horn comes up behind you, you’re like, ‘Oh,'” a Philadelphian named Gene said.

Gene bikes frequently in Center City, although improper use of car horns can make him nervous, he’s thinking of getting one for his bike.

“Anything on your bike that helps them be aware is super helpful,” he said.

Some residents said the right to beep is an extension of free speech. Others felt that police officers in the city have more important matters to focus on.

But just so you know, Canadian insurance company Kanetix recently did a study and found young men to be the drivers most likely to lay on the horn without reason.