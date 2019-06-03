Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A man has died of injuries stemming from a fireworks accident in Newark, New Jersey. Police say 23-year-old Antonio Ortiz had burned his fingers and had internal injuries when he was pronounced dead at University Hospital early Sunday.
Police do not know what type of fireworks were used.
Authorities are awaiting autopsy results to determine the exact cause of death.
