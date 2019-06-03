TRAFFIC ALERT:Serious Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Portion Of Route 1 In London Grove Township
NORTH CALDWELL, N.J. (AP) – Two decades after the debut of the Sopranos, the house used in the filming of the HBO series is up for sale – long driveway, kitchen island and all. The New York Times reports that owners Patti and Victor Recchia listed the North Caldwell, New Jersey home for a “starting price” of $3.4 million.

While Zillow indicates the price is high for the area, Victor Recchia said it’s impossible to quantify “the intrinsic value” of the house that mobster Tony Soprano called home.

The 1.5-acre property comes with a four-bedroom house, two garages and a detached guesthouse.

The house was chosen from 150 considered, the Times reported in 2002. While a studio replica was used for interior scenes after the series pilot, the production crew returned year after year to film the exterior.

