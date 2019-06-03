BREAKING:Philadelphia Firefighter Who Died During Cape May Triathlon Identified
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Major League Baseball has extended Odubel Herrera’s administrative leave another two weeks after the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. Herrera was arrested and charged last week following the alleged incident at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.

For now, Herrera’s administrative leave lasts until June 17, the same day as his court appearance.

Atlantic City police say Herrera’s 20-year-old girlfriend had visible signs of injury to her arms and neck when they responded to the casino for a domestic violence report.

Police located Herrera in his hotel room and he was arrested and charged with simple assault.

Herrera, who has been with the Phillies since 2015, signed a five-year contract extension in 2016. He’s been struggling this season, hitting only .222 with a .629 OPS.

The Phillies traded for outfielder Jay Bruce over the weekend.

