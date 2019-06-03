PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigation a home invasion that happened on Monday in the Elmwood section of Philadelphia. Authorities say this happened on the 2200 block of S. Felton Street just before 7 p.m.
According to police, two men entered an unlocked door and struck a male inside with a gun, before getting away with two cell phones and wallets.
The victim suffered an injury above his eye but refused medical treatment at the scene.
Police say suspect one is described as a thinly-built man wearing a white polo shirt, and the second suspect was a heavy-set man wearing a blue hooded jacket with a red stripe.
Both suspects were last seen heading south on Felton Street. If you have any information contact Philadelphia Police.