PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Do you remember the backlash IHOP got last year when it changed its name to launch a new line of burgers? Well, the restaurant chain is at it again and they’re causing a new controversy after unveiling three new burgers on Monday.

And get this – they’re calling the burgers “pancakes.”

One of them is the new pancake burger. It features a buttermilk pancake sandwiched between two burger patties, cheddar cheese, American cheese, hickory smoked bacon and sauce.

.@TheRexlChxndler wanted us to stick to pancakes. Well, this one's for you, Chandler… pic.twitter.com/ALanNzGAJM — IHOP (@IHOP) June 3, 2019

There’s also the “Loaded Philly” which is IHOP’s take on the cheesesteak.

The restaurant said so many people told it to stick to pancakes after last year’s burger launch, they’re doing just that.

As you can imagine, they’re already hearing plenty of backlash online.

Some people have suggested a better idea is to use the pancakes for buns.