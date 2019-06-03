PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The City of Philadelphia is once again cracking down on traffic violators in an effort to ease congestion in Center City. Philadelphia police, SEPTA police, and the Philadelphia Parking Authority will be issuing tickets for double-parking, driving in the bus lane and illegal turns.
Beginning Monday, city officials will prioritize parking enforcement on Chestnut Street between 23rd and 7th Streets and Market Street between 13th and 7th. They will also be enforcing bus, bike, and right-turn-only lanes on Market and Chestnut Streets in Philadelphia.
“We want people to know it is unacceptable and against the law to block bus lanes and stop in the middle of the street,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “I thank our partners at SEPTA and PPA for assisting in this second round of enforcement on Market and Chestnut Streets. Together, we are working to keep traffic moving and streets safe for people using all modes of transportation.”
During last year’s initiative – between Sept. 2, 2018 and Jan. 28, 2019 – city officials gave out 3,635 tickets.
As a result, the city says they saw a 6.4% improvement in bus travel times during the midday on Chestnut Street and 4% improvement on Market Street.