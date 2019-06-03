



CROYDON, Pa. (CBS) – More strong storms struck the area Sunday night with Bucks County seeing a lot of weather-related damage. An apartment building in Bensalem burst into flames after lightning struck and left some families in Croydon in a dire situation.

There are still 100 homes and businesses without power more than 14 hours since the storm hit the area.

This is one of three homes condemned here in #Croydon after a powerful storm knocked over big trees last night https://t.co/zdJP2Ui3JG pic.twitter.com/dCFDNWMcH6 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) June 3, 2019

At least three homes have been condemned after trees toppled onto them or their roofs were ripped off.

One apartment building on Bristol Pike by Newportville Road in Croydon saw a large chunk of its roof torn off by the fast-moving storm.

“Seeing it in that nature, that quick, that fast, it was extraordinary,” Stephen Law, of Croydon, said.

Officials say two homes were crushed by fallen trees.

More damage on Walnut Street in Croydon 🤭 This tree went right into a neighbors house pic.twitter.com/YtYOq8Wq9G — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) June 3, 2019

“Some sort of weather event came through here in Croydon,” Bristol Township Fire Marshall Kevin Dippolito said. “We don’t know what it was, whether it was straight line winds or something else.”

The National Weather Service is expected to determine what the storm was on Monday, authorities say.

“The sky was so black and foreboding and dark, I’ve never seen the sky like that,” Bob Baesher said.

Some of the trees that fell were so large that crews are using heavy equipment.

“We brought the crane out because it’s the safest way to get it off and the most efficient,” tree cutter John DeLuca said.

No one was injured during the storm. The three families who are now displaced are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.