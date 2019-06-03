TRAFFIC ALERT:Serious Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Portion Of Route 1 In London Grove Township
Filed Under:Brigantine News, Local


BRIGANTINE, N.J. (AP) – A small earthquake was recorded off the New Jersey coast and it does not appear anyone noticed. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 2.0 magnitude quake happened about 37 miles (60 kilometers) east-southeast of Brigantine on Saturday morning. It occurred a little more than 4 miles (6 kilometers) below the surface.

The USGS says it has not received any reports from anyone who may have felt the earthquake.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s