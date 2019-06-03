PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for the gunman who shot an 18-year-old girl as she sat in a car in Philadelphia’s Harrowgate neighborhood. It happened at Emerald and Atlantic Streets shortly before 9:30 p.m.
The teen was rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. She was shot multiple times in the chest and torso. Police say at least 30 shots were fired.
Police say the girl was in the passenger seat of a vehicle going north on the 3500 block of Emerald Street when the car was struck by gunfire. The driver was able to reverse away from the gunfire, but the 18-year-old was struck.
Three homes were also struck by bullets — two of which contained children. Two parked cars were also struck.
Detectives are working to learn what led to the shooting. Police say there is surveillance video of the incident.