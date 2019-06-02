



LOS ANGELES (AP/CBS) – Nick Pivetta tossed six shutout innings, but Dodgers starter Rich Hill was just a little bit better Sunday. Hill scattered three hits over seven innings and the Dodgers broke out with seven runs in the eighth inning to beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 8-0, to complete a three-game sweep of the National League’s top two teams.

Pivetta gave up three hits over six innings, striking out a season-high nine and walking none.

Hill (2-1) struck out nine and walked three, including a pair of intentional passes to Maikel Franco. He did not allow a hit until J.T. Realmuto singled starting the fifth.

Andrew McCutchen singled leading off the sixth, and Cèsar Hernàndez doubled in the seventh for the Phillies’ other hits off Hill.

Phillies Acquire OF Jay Bruce In Trade With Mariners

David Freese homered for the second straight game, connecting in the seventh against Vince Velasquez (2-3). Freese entered in the fifth as a defensive replacement at first base and made a leaping, left-handed grab on a sharply hit liner by Bryce Harper that ended the eighth.

Harper was hitless in four at-bats and was 2 for 12 in the series, dropping his average to .248. Hoskins went 2 for 11 and McCutchen was 2 for 12 over the three games.

Los Angeles matched its highest-scoring inning this season. Alex Verdugo and Freese had RBI singles. Chris Taylor drove in a run with a sacrifice bunt as another came home on a throwing error by pitcher Yacksel Rios. Enriquè Hernàndez hit a sacrifice fly, and Joc Pederson had a two-run homer.

The West-leading Dodgers extended their winning streak to five with their seventh series sweep, improving the best home record in the major leagues to 25-7.

East-leading Philadelphia has lost four in a row for the first time this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder impingement) will have arthroscopic surgery next week, likely ending his season. … 1B Matt Beaty left the game because of left hip tightness after the fourth inning. … 3B Justin Turner walked as a pinch hitter after missing three straight games with hamstring tightness

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (6-0, 4.18 ERA) starts Monday in the opener of a three-game series at San Diego. He is 1-0 against the Padres, scattering four hits over six scoreless innings last season.

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (5-1, 4.03) starts at Arizona on Monday. He has a 4.70 ERA in three career starts against the D-backs.

