



CROYDON, Pa. (CBS) – More strong storms struck the area Sunday night with Bucks County seeing a lot of weather-related damage. An apartment building in Bensalem burst into flames after lightning struck and some families in Croydon in a dire situation.

At least 1,000 homes and businesses in Croydon are without power after a strong storm rolled through the area, according to officials.

Authorities say five homes were condemned after trees toppled onto of them or their roofs were ripped off.

One apartment building on Bristol Pike by Newportville Road in Croydon saw a large chunk of its roof torn off by the fast-moving storm.

“Seeing it in that nature, that quick, that fast, it was extraordinary,” Stephen Law, of Croydon, said.

Officials say two homes were crushed by fallen trees.

“Some sort of weather event came through here in Croydon,” Bristol Township Fire Marshall Kevin Dippolito said. “We don’t know what it was, whether it was straight line winds or something else.”

The National Weather Service is expected to determine what the storm was on Monday, authorities say.

With all of the damage in Bucks County on Sunday, authorities say just one person, a firefighter, was injured because of exhaustion.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.