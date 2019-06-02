



BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – An apartment building burst into flames after a lightning strike in Bucks County on Sunday night. The fire happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. at the Franklin Commons Apartments, located on the 100 block of Hummingbird Lane, in Bensalem.

Authorities say one firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital for dehydration, but no one inside the building was injured during the fire.

Fire officials say 12 units inside the apartment building were impacted by the fire. Crews placed the blaze under control around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told CBS3 that the impact from the lightning strike was so powerful that it rattled the ground and the boom was heard from a few miles away.

“It scared the living daylights out of me,” one witness said.

“I was in the kitchen and heard a bang,” a resident said. “Evidently it must have been a direct hit.”

CBS3’s Kate Bilo tracked the storm, finding lightning in the area during the time of the strike at 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters say the cause is under investigation, but it appears likely the fire was sparked from lightning.

“The weather patterns are changing, we’re getting some heavy storms coming through and the lightning’s close,” Eddington Fire Company Deputy Chief David Price said.

Neighbors say big flames quickly spread, but everyone made it safely outside.

“I can see smoke coming from the roof and we started leaving the apartment,” Vikrana Billava said, “and knocking on everyone’s door, making sure everyone was out.”

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.