BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – Fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze that impacted 12 units inside an apartment building in Bucks County. The fire happened at 4:45 p.m. at the Franklin Commons Apartments, located on the 100 block of Hummingbird Lane in Bensalem, on Sunday.
Crews responded to reports of a fire coming from the second floor of the two-story building and placed it under control around 5:15 p.m.
There was lightning in Bensalem at the time the fire started, but authorities say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No one was injured.
