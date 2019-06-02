  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMGod Friended Me
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMJeep Sports Zone
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:bensalem news, Bucks County news, Local, Local TV


BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – Fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze that impacted 12 units inside an apartment building in Bucks County. The fire happened at 4:45 p.m. at the Franklin Commons Apartments, located on the 100 block of Hummingbird Lane in Bensalem, on Sunday.

Crews responded to reports of a fire coming from the second floor of the two-story building and placed it under control around 5:15 p.m.

(Credit: Patrice Herig)

There was lightning in Bensalem at the time the fire started, but authorities say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No one was injured.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s