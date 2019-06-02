



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two teens are dead after a violent crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, police say. The crash happened near Roosevelt Boulevard and Devereaux Avenue in Oxford Circle a little before 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say a white Nissan was allegedly traveling southbound on Roosevelt Boulevard at a high rate of speed when it made contact with another vehicle. The 19-year-old driver of the Nissan lost control of the vehicle, struck a tree, and then crashed into a house.

Police say the car the 19-year old man was in jumped the curb, hit this tree and then hit this home at Roosevelt Boulevard and Stevens St. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ypw1K0jmhC — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) June 2, 2019

Both the 19-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger of the truck were ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Residents of the home were inside but none were injured.

A woman in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say they have a lot of investigating to do and are trying to recover video of the area to determine exactly what happened.

Roosevelt Boulevard is known as one of the most dangerous roads in America, 139 people have been killed or seriously injured and nearly 2,700 crashes have been reported in a four year period.

In efforts to make the road a little safer, Philadelphia City Council plans to install speed cameras by the end of this year.

A memorial is growing at the location of the accident for the two young men who died last night.