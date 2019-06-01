Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are on the hunt for a gunman who ambushed a woman and shot her to death in her car. This happened on the 400 block of West 65th Avenue in the city’s Oak lane section.
Police rushed to the scene around 2:30 Saturday morning, where they found a 39-year-old woman in the driver’s seat of vehicle with three gunshot wounds to the head.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, when police found the victim the engine was still running.
According to police, surveillance video shows that the suspect opened fire on the victim from close range.
If you have any information, contact Philadelphia Police.