



NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – The 14-year-old girl who was seen being placed in a chokehold by a police officer in a viral video at a church carnival last month is facing criminal charges, including simple assault and failure to disperse. Many in the Norristown community would like the charges dropped.

Demonstrators protested outside of the Municipality of Norristown with police looking on.

Protesters say they want the charges against the teenager dropped.

Police responded to the Saint Francis of Assisi carnival for reports of teenagers brawling on May 11.

Cellphone video showed some of the teens going after police, but critics are questioning law enforcement tactics and want the officers to be held accountable.

CBS3 spoke with the 14-year-old’s mom, Alisha Bates, who claims her daughter is innocent.

“She’s very sad because she is 1,000% innocent,” Bates said. “Didn’t do one thing wrong, never was a part of anything that happened. For her to be charged and then adding charges and getting offers of, ‘We’ll give you two years probation.’ Her exact words were, ‘so you want me to admit to something that I did not do?'”

“We don’t necessarily have the latitude to just walk away from this nor would it necessarily be appropriate,” Norristown Police Chief Mark Talbot said. “So we’re moving forward. That doesn’t mean that we’ve closed our eyes and our eyes to any further communication with the company involved.”

Talbot says an investigation into the officer’s conduct is ongoing, but he supports his officers and that they did the best they could considering the circumstances.