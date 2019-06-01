  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (CBS) – Hundreds enjoyed great weather, food and fun Saturday during a fundraiser for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation in Montgomery County. It happened at the original stand that Alex Scott began to fight childhood cancer.

The parking lot of Penn Wynne Elementary School was packed with people.

“It’s been at this school for 15 years,” Liz Scott, Alex’s mother, said. “Probably the best turnout we’ve seen, everyone is having a great time. We’re raising a ton of money to help kids with cancer.”

Since 2005, the family-friendly event at Scott’s school has raised more than $1 million to fight childhood cancer.

Sadly, Alex Scott lost her battle with cancer in 2004.

She was only 8 years old.

On June 13, CBS3 will be holding the annual Stand For Hope telethon to raise month for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

