TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Drivers in New Jersey and across the nation are seeing a welcome drop in gas prices following the Memorial Day weekend. Analysts expect the trend to continue into early June.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.88, down two cents from last week and well below the average $3.01 at this time last year.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.82, also down two cents from last week and below the average of $2.95 at this time last year.

Analysts say the highest gas prices of the year may be behind us unless there are unforeseen economic, geopolitical along with other weather-related circumstances.

