



WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) — The 2019 Devon Horse Show and Country Fair is underway. It’s the oldest and largest outdoor multi-breed competition in the United States, drawing top competition from around the world.

And there are some traditions that are very unique to the show. Horses and Ferris wheels; sweet treats and ladies dressed to impress.

“It’s an occasion, ladies love to get dressed up,” milliner Katie Whaley said.

The Devon Horse Show is a pre-summer tradition now in its 123rd year.

To look the part, CBS3 anchor Janelle Burrell got some help from

Whaley, a milliner selling her handmade creations for 27 years at Devon and has even created hats for the British royals, says Devon is one of the highlights of the year.

“It’s a tradition. Hats and Devon go hand in hand,” she said.

Next up, traditional Devon goodies. Karen Maynard showed off some signature sweets.

“You’re looking at the very famous Devon Lemonstick, which is lemon that is cut in the middle, and a perforated candy stick so when you suck on it, it becomes sweet,” Maynard said.

And then there’s the Devon fudge. But the oldest tradition is the stars of the show — the horses.

Alexis DiPasqua is one of the equestrians competing at Devon, where you’ll find small kids all the way up to Olympian competitors vying for a coveted Devon blue ribbon.

DiPasqua is a student at Saint Joseph’s University. She’s been competing in Devon since she was four.

“We qualified for 15 shows to get here, so it’s just such an honor to be here every time I do this,” she said.

And there’s even more that Devon has to offer, including all of the attractions of the Country Fair. From shopping to games and rides, Devon is a tradition to continue for generations to come.

Officials expect to sell more than 7,000 Lemonsticks at Devon this year. And they’ll sell over 1,500 pounds of fudge.

The Devon Horse Show continues throughout the weekend.