By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The City of Philadelphia says it will discontinue its recycling rewards program at the end of June. The city says they were forced to end the “Philacycle” program due to changes in the recycling market that have led to rising recycling costs.

“Unfortunately, the recycling market has drastically changed in recent years,” Philacycle states in an email sent to members. “With new regulatory standards on contaminated materials, recycling costs have risen to nearly ten million dollars a year. As a result, the Streets Department is no longer able to afford this rewards program in the current market and will be discontinuing Philacycle.”

The program rewarded residents who recycled with points that were valid for deals at local businesses and discounts on sustainable goods.

All points accrued through the Philacycle program must be redeemed by June 30.

Points are redeemable at Philacycle.com.

