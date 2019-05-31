Comments
CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — Officials have identified a pilot in a plane crash in Cape May Point on Wednesday. Authorities say the pilot was 58-year-old Lawrence Klimek of Howell, New Jersey.
Authorities continue to work to recover the plane and the pilot form the ocean.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the FAA and The National Transportation Safety Board.
Couple Sailing Around World Rescued After Boat Capsizes In Ocean Off Atlantic City Coast
The FAA says a Mooney M20J aircraft crashed into the ocean approximately 1,200 feet from the Cape May Lighthouse. The plane is submerged in 18 feet of water.
According to the FAA, only the pilot was on board. The plane departed from Trenton-Robbinsville Airport at 8 a.m.