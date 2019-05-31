  • CBS 3On Air

Filed Under:lehigh university

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) – A former worker in Lehigh University’s health center says in a lawsuit that she was fired in retaliation for reporting a physician who she says sexually harassed her and other employees and performed inappropriate breast exams on students. Christine Feit was a certified medical assistant in Lehigh’s health center between 2008 and 2017, when she was fired.

Her federal lawsuit alleges the university in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, fired her after she lodged multiple complaints about Dr. Thomas Novak. The suit says Novak routinely made inappropriate sexual remarks about students and staff and tried to perform pelvic exams without gloves.

She says the school did nothing to address Novak’s misconduct and instead fired her.

Feit is seeking unspecified monetary damages.

Novak declined comment to The Allentown Morning Call. A Lehigh spokeswoman says the university will “vigorously defend” itself.

