WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) – Summer is the perfect time to get outside and at the Lancaster County Farmers Market is a community gem. The popular spot in Wayne features fresh Lancaster County produce, poultry, gourmet specialties an flavors from all over the world for 41 years.
While many shop at the farmers market for the wide variety, it’s not the only reason community members flock there.
This is where many of their friends are.
“I have more friends here than I do at home,” Carl Leaman, of Lancaster County, said. “I know more people and I appreciate every one of them.”
“Every customer becomes part of my life, a friend,” another employee said.
