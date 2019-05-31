  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Krispy Kreme, Local, Local TV, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As if we needed another reason to celebrate a Friday, today is Chocolate Glaze Day at Krispy Kreme. The doughnut shop will be serving up their limited-edition chocolate glaze flavor at 250 participating locations nationwide – while supplies last.

“If you haven’t had the chance to try one yet, it’s Krispy Kreme’s classic Original Glazed® Doughnut covered in rich chocolate glaze. The perfect start to any weekend,” the company said on its website.

Krispy Kreme debuted this twist on their classic doughnuts, two years ago to go along with the August 21, 2017 solar eclipse, according to Delish.

Find a location near you, here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s