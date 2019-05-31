Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As if we needed another reason to celebrate a Friday, today is Chocolate Glaze Day at Krispy Kreme. The doughnut shop will be serving up their limited-edition chocolate glaze flavor at 250 participating locations nationwide – while supplies last.
“If you haven’t had the chance to try one yet, it’s Krispy Kreme’s classic Original Glazed® Doughnut covered in rich chocolate glaze. The perfect start to any weekend,” the company said on its website.
Krispy Kreme debuted this twist on their classic doughnuts, two years ago to go along with the August 21, 2017 solar eclipse, according to Delish.
Find a location near you, here.