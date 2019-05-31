



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Loved ones gathered at a vigil Friday night for a mother who was found murdered earlier this week. Her body was discarded in a trash can in Frankford.

The victim’s daughter wants to know why someone would murder her mother and throw her body in a garbage can. The community mourned the 36-year-old who was taken too soon.

The family of Kioma Diehl is choosing to lean on God after she was murdered and her body was found early Wednesday morning.

“She didn’t deserve to get put in anybody’s trash can. They just wanted her gone,” Kioma’s 19-year-old daughter, Kiani Diehl, said.

Kiani is trying to stay strong for her younger siblings, but it isn’t easy.

“She was a cheerful, joyful, loving, caring, honest person. I don’t know who wouldn’t love her,” Kiani said.

From the size of the crowd, Diehl was loved by many. Her body was found on the 4600 block of Leiper Street wrapped in plastic inside of a trash bag.

Police are still looking for whoever is responsible for her murder.

“I just want to say like, ‘Why? You hurt my family, especially her kids, so bad,'” Kiani said.

“It’s a shame that we live in a day and age where people don’t even have a conscious. If you know who did it, because everybody should be talking about it on social media, say something,” family friend Jennifer Wilson said.

As detectives continue to investigate, the family is asking for your help.

“Whoever it is, turn themselves in to give the rightful justice and so that the kids can get answers to why they will never see their mother again,” Wilson said.

There is a GoFundMe to help with expenses and a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.