



WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) — Wayne is considered the heart of the Main Line. And if you stop by North Wayne Avenue or along Lancaster Avenue, you’ll know why.

Whether you’re looking for a great restaurant or a cool place to shop, this town has plenty to offer.

“Wayne over the past 20 years has grown tremendously,” Chris Todd said.

Todd owns Christopher’s Restaurant located along Restaurant Row in Downtown Wayne.

“Christopher’s is a family-friendly restaurant, we’ve been here for 18 years,” Todd said.

You’ll find American comfort food, but if that’s not what you’re craving, there are plenty of other restaurants offering everything from Spanish to Chinese or Italian.

“The dining is very quaint. You have so many different types of places to go,” one woman said.

And Todd believes that’s one of Wayne’s secrets to success.

“There’s choice, every restaurant’s different, every shop’s different, that’s the key,” Todd said.

Cathy Fiebach owns Mainpoint Books and loves how easy it is to get around town.

“I think it’s very walkable. You can park your car and walk a few blocks and do a lot of different things,” she said.

No car? No problem.

“One of the things I love about Wayne is there’s a train station literally half a block away. So you can come in from the city, you can come for the afternoon. You can spend the whole afternoon here doing different activities and go back into the city and you feel like you really got away,” Feeback said.

While you’re here, you might consider soaking in some nostalgia by catching a movie at The Anthony Wayne. Built in 1928, it looks almost exactly as it did when it first opened.

You’ll find another piece of history at The Wayne Hotel, which is on the National Register of Historical Places.

“It was build in 1906 as a hotel and has been through several incarnations, and in the 80s, was brought back to being a hotel. Now it’s really kind of like and iconic option on the Main Line as a boutique hotel,” General Manager David Brennan said,.

The hotel’s accommodations are just one of the reasons you might want to stay at The Wayne.

“Any of our guests that are staying here never feel like they’re isolated to just the location and the site of the hotel, that there’s plenty that they can explore safely and enjoyably outside of the hotel in town,” Brennan said.

So whether you like shopping, dining or exploring, Wayne has plenty to offer.

“There’s something for everyone. Whether you’re two years old or 100 years old, you’ll find something to do,” one woman said

CBS3 anchor Jessica Kartalija reports.