WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) — “It’s a great town.” That’s Pat the barber and he’s talking about Wayne.
“It’s a family town, a college town, a business town. It’s got a little bit of everything,” Pat said.
Pat is part of the fabric of this bucolic town nestled along the Main Line. He got his start just up the road at a barber shop on the campus of Villanova University.
“That was about ’64 through ’69. It was great, busy all the time — kids, professors, workers,” Pat said.
Pat’s been here on North Wayne Avenue since 1975.
“My buddy got an opportunity here and brought me in as a partner. And then he moved on and I’ve been here ever since,” he said.
It’s a relic of the past: a one-chair barber shop. But don’t worry, Pat’s not going anywhere.
He says he wants to run the shop “until I can’t do it no more.”