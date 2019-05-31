  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMWhistleblower
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Pat Gallen
Filed Under:CBS3 SummerFest, Local, Local TV, Wayne


WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) — “It’s a great town.” That’s Pat the barber and he’s talking about Wayne.

“It’s a family town, a college town, a business town. It’s got a little bit of everything,” Pat said.

Pat is part of the fabric of this bucolic town nestled along the Main Line. He got his start just up the road at a barber shop on the campus of Villanova University.

“That was about ’64 through ’69. It was great, busy all the time — kids, professors, workers,” Pat said.

Credit: CBS3

Pat’s been here on North Wayne Avenue since 1975.

“My buddy got an opportunity here and brought me in as a partner. And then he moved on and I’ve been here ever since,” he said.

‘Every Customer Becomes Part Of My Life’: Lancaster County Farmers Market Offers More Than Just Fresh Produce

It’s a relic of the past: a one-chair barber shop. But don’t worry, Pat’s not going anywhere.

He says he wants to run the shop “until I can’t do it no more.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s