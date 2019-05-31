  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Hatboro Horsham News, Local, Local TV


HORSHAM, Pa (CBS) – A former pastor from Hatboro, Pennsylvania, is facing multiple counts of child exploitation charges after he was indicted on Friday. According to officials, Jerry Zweitzig is the former pastor of the Horsham Bible Church.

Federal authorities say the 71-year-old’s charges include enticing a minor to engage in illicit sexual conduct and possession of child pornography.

‘He Proceeded To Strangle Me Unconscious’: Delaware Woman Recounts Being Savagely Attacked At Dominican Republic Resort

“Child exploitation is a pervasive problem – made more so by the accessibility of the internet and digital media – that demands an aggressive response,” said U.S. Attorney William McSwain.

Zweitzig could be facing up to 170 year in prison if he is found guilty.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s