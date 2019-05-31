HORSHAM, Pa (CBS) – A former pastor from Hatboro, Pennsylvania, is facing multiple counts of child exploitation charges after he was indicted on Friday. According to officials, Jerry Zweitzig is the former pastor of the Horsham Bible Church.
Federal authorities say the 71-year-old’s charges include enticing a minor to engage in illicit sexual conduct and possession of child pornography.
‘He Proceeded To Strangle Me Unconscious’: Delaware Woman Recounts Being Savagely Attacked At Dominican Republic Resort
“Child exploitation is a pervasive problem – made more so by the accessibility of the internet and digital media – that demands an aggressive response,” said U.S. Attorney William McSwain.
Zweitzig could be facing up to 170 year in prison if he is found guilty.