LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – A New Jersey school district is warning parents more charges could follow after an explicit video of a 12-year-old student was shared online. Pinelands Regional School Superintendent Melissa McCooley wrote on Facebook Thursday that a junior high school student was charged because he chose to post the video of a female classmate on social media.

The superintendent says multiple students reposted the video, which she says is classified as child pornography.

McCooley says those students could face charges.

She’s asking the Ocean County prosecutor to help educate students about the ramifications of sending inappropriate messages.

