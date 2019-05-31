



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – The city of Camden is taking aim at illegal off-road vehicles dirt bikes and ATVs used by some on busy streets. Officials are now working on getting them off the road.

It won’t take you long making your way through Camden to spot drivers on dirt bikes and ATVs that are not regulated for the street but on them anyway.

“I don’t come out here to make trouble for nobody. I come to enjoy myself,” a rider who goes by Llama said.

Ever so, Llama says many folks just like him don’t exactly follow the rules of the road.

“We do run lights,” Llama said. “We don’t stop at the stop signs all the time.”

He admits that illegal ATV and dirt bike riding is dangerous, not just for pedestrians and those in sedans and trucks but for the riders themselves.

“I’ve done seen a person lose their leg in front me,” Llama said.

Just look at what happened to one man in Camden earlier this year, so it’s not hard to imagine that officials have had enough and they’ve started cracking down.

“They are absolutely a nuisance to our community.” Mayor Frank Moran said.

Moran, along with police and elected officials, announced a new bill Friday that would impose stricter fines and penalties for illegal dirt bikes and ATVs.

“First offense, the vehicle is to be impounded for at least seven days and the owner is subjected to pay a fee up to $1,000,” New Jersey Sen. Nilsa Cruz-Perez said.

Officials also reminded residents to use the Stop It app, making it easy and anonymous to report dangerous activity.

“This allows you to send us pictures, send us video,” Camden County Police Department Lt. Zsakheim James said. “To chat with us, to let us know the locations of these vehicles while they are parked.”

It appears to be working.

There is a garage full of confiscated vehicles, some impounded just in the past few days.

“I’ve seen the difference, I support it 100%,” said Camden resident Rosita Torres, who backs the push to get the bikes off the road.

But Torres knows it’s not an overnight fix and she’ll see plenty more wheelies before illegal riding is finally under control.

Since the crackdown began, Camden police say they’ve confiscated 28 illegal ATVs and dirt bikes.o