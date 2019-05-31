  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Offbeat, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Former Sixer Andre Iguodala stole the show before Game 1 of the NBA finals Thursday night. The three-time champion walked in wearing an orange poncho-like sweater vest that certainly turned heads.

The Maison Margiela vest which sells for $690 at Barney’s New York, received plenty of attention on social media with people comparing the unique look to everything from Fred Flintstone to a crossing guard.

The v-neckline of the sweater is intentionally distressed and there are no sides to the garment, making it look almost like a two-sided bib.

Iguodala paired the sweater with khaki pants and a white long-sleeved shirt.

