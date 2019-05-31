Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A John Doe is dead after police say he was shot multiple times in a double shooting. The incident happened at 9 p.m. on the 3200 block of West Montgomery Avenue in the city’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Friday.
Police say the man suffered three gunshot wounds to his leg and one to his chest. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.
The other victim,a 26-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot several times throughout his body, according to police.
At this time, no arrests have been made but investigators have discovered a weapon at the scene.
The investigation remains ongoing.