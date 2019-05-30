PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tori Foles, whose husband is former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, revealed Wednesday that she had a miscarriage over the weekend. Miscarriages are more common than one would think with about 3 million happening each year in the United States.
Between 10% to 20% of pregnancies end in miscarriage. Doctors say it’s often a traumatic experience, especially emotionally.
On Instagram, Tori Foles said it was a “pretty devastating process,” describing the miscarriage she had on Sunday.
Foles said she was 15 weeks pregnant with their second child – a boy – when she went into sudden labor.
“The emotions go back and forth from immense and overwhelming sadness, confusion and anger,” she wrote in her Instagram post, “to a firm belief that God has this fully in his hands and will use this for good.”
View this post on Instagram
Read below for full story. So thankful for this family right here and miss having them right down the street! Our weekend together was not quite as planned, but blessed by their presence and the help they provided us with an unexpected set of circumstances that nick and I suddenly found ourselves in. As several of you knew, we were about 15 weeks pregnant with our 2nd baby. Early Sunday morning after a rough couple days fighting a “virus” of some sort, I went into sudden labor and knew something was wrong. Not long after we learned we had miscarried our baby boy. To fully labor and deliver and even see our baby boy was a pretty devastating process. Come to find that I had contracted an infection of pneumonia in the blood. The emotions go back and forth from immense and overwhelming sadness, confusion and anger to a firm belief that God has this fully in his hands and will use this for good. We cannot always understand or explain, but we know that is true. We’ve endured some unique challenges as a couple so far, but never quite knew what something like this felt like and now we do. We have so much compassion and sensitivity to those who have gone through a miscarriage at any point and in any circumstance. We know they all happen very differently. We are finally home from the hospital and recovering physically from the infection with antibiotics (already much better) as well as emotionally from this traumatic loss. This will take time. So many thanks to everyone who has reached out to us and who has been praying for us. Also a heartfelt thank you to Baptist Beaches hospital staff in maternity. What an incredible team of doctors and nurses that took care of us the last 4 days. ❤️ Thank you Taylor family for being here this weekend. We had a pretty fun weekend planned, and it was turned upside down, but God knew we needed you. ❤️
Kim Morrison, a therapist at Main Line Health Women’s Emotional Wellness Center, says anger, confusion, deep sadness and anxiety are common among women who go through a miscarriage.
Morrison also commends Foles for revealing what’s often kept secret.
“Baby loss is so often unacknowledged,” Morrison said, “and when it’s unacknowledged, I think a lot of the emotions that naturally arise from it, women can question themselves. It contributes to a lot of isolation, which obviously in terms of loss, we need to envelop a woman with support.”
“That makes it very difficult to do when it’s not being recognized to begin with,” Morrison added.
Tori and Nick Foles have a daughter, who he was holding during Super Bowl LII celebrations.
In the Instagram post, Tori Foles wrote she learned that she had pneumonia and a blood infection after the miscarriage.
“We have so much compassion and sensitivity to those who have gone through a miscarriage at any point and in any circumstance,” she wrote. “We know they all happen very differently.”
Foles wrote that she’s finally home from the hospital recovering physically and now on antibiotics. She says she’s feeling better, but emotionally it’ll take some time.
The Foles live in Jacksonville now after Nick Foles, the former Super Bowl MVP quarterback, signed with the Jaguars during the offseason.