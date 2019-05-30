WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Philadelphia, Surrounding Area Until 9 P.M.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a hit-and-run driver accused of critically injuring a 73-year-old man in the city’s Kensington section. The incident happened on the 3200 block of G Street, around 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

(credit: Philadelphia Police)

 

Surveillance video captured a gray-colored Mercury Mountaineer striking the victim, running him over and fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

