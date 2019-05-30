Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a hit-and-run driver accused of critically injuring a 73-year-old man in the city’s Kensington section. The incident happened on the 3200 block of G Street, around 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday.
Surveillance video captured a gray-colored Mercury Mountaineer striking the victim, running him over and fleeing the scene.
The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.