PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Several schools across the region have announced they will be closed Thursday due to power outages after severe weather hit the area on Wednesday. Central Bucks School District has announced Buckingham, Doyle, Linden, Lenape, Pine Run, and CB West will be closed Thursday.
All other Central Bucks Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay.
Wednesday night’s storms knocked power out across the region.
There are still more than 7,000 people in Montgomery County without power. In Bucks County, that number is slightly less.
PECO reports fewer than 2,000 outages in Philadelphia, And only scattered outages in Chester and Delaware Counties.