WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch For Much Of Region From 2 p.m. until 10 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Get ready for day three of severe weather across the region. CBS3 meteorologists are predicting another round of storms, flash flooding, and even the possibility for a tornado.

CBS3 Meteorologist Matt Peterson says wind and hail should be the primary concern in the area on Thursday. The potential for severe storms will be around 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. The storms will then begin to weaken and exit the area between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

A flash flood watch has also been issued for Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Delaware, Philadelphia, Monmouth, Mercer, Salem, Gloucester, Camden, Burlington, Ocean, and New Castle counties until 10 p.m. Thursday.

On Wednesday, heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds toppled trees and tore down power lines across the area.

In Northeast Philadelphia, a large tree fell on an apartment building along Red Lion Road in the Bustleton section of Northeast Philadelphia.

In Doylestown, the storm uprooted trees, downed power lines and caused road blockages. More than 1,700 in the borough were left without power.

Several schools in the Central Bucks School District announced they will be closed Thursday due to power outages.

 

