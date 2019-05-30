



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Get ready for day three of severe weather across the region. CBS3 meteorologists are predicting another round of storms, flash flooding, and even the possibility for a tornado.

CBS3 Meteorologist Matt Peterson says wind and hail should be the primary concern in the area on Thursday. The potential for severe storms will be around 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. The storms will then begin to weaken and exit the area between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Get ready! It's day 3 in a row of severe weather chances across the region. Much like the last 2 afternoons wind and hail will be primary concerns but once more a spin up tornado is possible as well @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/yc7WZJ0snP — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) May 30, 2019

A flash flood watch has also been issued for Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Delaware, Philadelphia, Monmouth, Mercer, Salem, Gloucester, Camden, Burlington, Ocean, and New Castle counties until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Flash Flood Watch for Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Delaware and Philadelphia County in PA until 10:00pm Thursday. @cbsphilly #pawx — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) May 30, 2019

Flash Flood Watch for Monmouth, Mercer, Salem, Gloucester, Camden, Burlington and Ocean County in NJ until 10:00pm Thursday. @cbsphilly #njwx — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) May 30, 2019

Flash Flood Watch for New Castle County in DE until 10:00pm Thursday. @cbsphilly #dewx — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) May 30, 2019

On Wednesday, heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds toppled trees and tore down power lines across the area.

In Northeast Philadelphia, a large tree fell on an apartment building along Red Lion Road in the Bustleton section of Northeast Philadelphia.

In Doylestown, the storm uprooted trees, downed power lines and caused road blockages. More than 1,700 in the borough were left without power.

BUCKS COUNTY: Storm aftermath trifecta in #Doylestown, uprooted trees, downed power lines & road blockages. As of 5:30am, 1700+ in borough without power. Buckingham, Doyle, Linden, Lenape, Pine Run & CB West schools closed today. All other @CBSDSchools on 2hr delay. #cbs3weather pic.twitter.com/zPStkxiaaD — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) May 30, 2019

Several schools in the Central Bucks School District announced they will be closed Thursday due to power outages.