PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you think we’re seeing more tornadoes than usual in Pennsylvania, you’re right. A total of 21 twisters have touched down in Pennsylvania so far this year, as the Keystone State typically averages around 17 tornadoes annually.
The National Weather Service confirmed that two tornadoes struck the region this week: one in Berks County on Tuesday, and another one on the border of Bucks and Lehigh Counties on Wednesday.
Just last week, an EF-1 twister struck Lancaster County, while another EF-1 tornado hit campgrounds in Bucks County.
It has been a very active month when it comes to severe weather, both across the nation and across our viewing area. According to the Storm Prediction Center’s preliminary report database, over 1,000 tornadoes have been reported across the country.
The basic ingredients required for thunderstorms include moisture, rising air — instability — and a lifting mechanism. All of these ingredients have been present during our recent severe weather events in the Delaware Valley, creating a very “juicy” atmosphere for forming thunderstorms and allowing numerous storms to strengthen and reach severe criteria. A fourth ingredient, known as wind shear, allowed some of these thunderstorms to produce a tornado.
PRELIMINARY TORNADO REPORT STATISTICS FROM STORM PREDICTION CENTER:
Nation: Monthly Preliminary Totals
January – 18
February – 26
March – 145
April – 303
May – 516
Nation: Preliminary Total 2019
1,008
—————————————————————————————————-
Pennsylvania: Preliminary Total 2019
21
New Jersey: Preliminary Total 2019
1
Delaware: Preliminary Total 2019
1