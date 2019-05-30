WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Philadelphia, Surrounding Area Until 9 P.M.
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down Wednesday afternoon near the borders of Bucks and Lehigh Counties. The EF-0 tornado’s winds topped out at 85 mph.

The tornado touched down around 3:15 p.m.

The team will continue to survey additional damage throughout the day.

Wednesday’s storms toppled electrical wires and trees, and brought nickel-sized hail and heavy rains.

In the area of Swamp road and Buckingham Pike in Doylestown, a large tree was nearly split in two. It would have hit three houses on the other side of the road if the branches had fallen in the other way.

An EF-2 tornado tore through Berks County on Tuesday.

