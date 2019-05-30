



PERKIOMENVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Chopper 3 found homes ripped apart and trees down in Montgomery County. Ten thousand customers without power in Bucks and Montgomery Counties likely will not get it back until Friday night, or later.

A lot of people are dealing not only with the dark, but a potentially dangerous situation.

By the lights of our camera, Mike Sheets showed Eyewitness News his basement, where flooding has occurred. The basement is also the place that he was headed for Wednesday.

National Weather Service Confirms Tornado Touched Down Near Borders Of Bucks And Lehigh Counties

“The hail sounded like it was going to come through the window at any minute,” Sheets said.

Wind and hail pounded the windows of his Perkiomenville home. A nearby resident shared cell phone video of what it was like Wednesday. Powerful wind gusts unleashed on the community as a whole.

“We don’t really know exactly what’s happened around here because we haven’t had power,” one resident said.

From the air, Chopper 3 surveyed the damage in nearby Upper Salford, where trees were uprooted by the crop. Others were tossed into homes.

On Salford Station Road, crews worked through yet another day of downpours to try and remove a massive tangle of timber. Downed wires must first be freed before power can begin to be restored and the road can become passable.

Pennsylvania Seeing More Tornadoes Than Usual This Year

“We got some bad thunderstorms, but nothing like that,” Tim Callender said.

Callender’s family is now relying on their generator and thinking of their neighbors, who by destruction or loss of power, must seek shelter elsewhere.

The goal is to have power restored by Friday night but cleanup will continue.