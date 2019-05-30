  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Alexandria Hoff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Montgomery County, tornado


PERKIOMENVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Chopper 3 found homes ripped apart and trees down in Montgomery County. Ten thousand customers without power in Bucks and Montgomery Counties likely will not get it back until Friday night, or later.

A lot of people are dealing not only with the dark, but a potentially dangerous situation.

By the lights of our camera, Mike Sheets showed Eyewitness News his basement, where flooding has occurred. The basement is also the place that he was headed for Wednesday.

National Weather Service Confirms Tornado Touched Down Near Borders Of Bucks And Lehigh Counties

“The hail sounded like it was going to come through the window at any minute,” Sheets said.

Wind and hail pounded the windows of his Perkiomenville home. A nearby resident shared cell phone video of what it was like Wednesday. Powerful wind gusts unleashed on the community as a whole.

Credit: CBS3

“We don’t really know exactly what’s happened around here because we haven’t had power,” one resident said.

From the air, Chopper 3 surveyed the damage in nearby Upper Salford, where trees were uprooted by the crop. Others were tossed into homes.

On Salford Station Road, crews worked through yet another day of downpours to try and remove a massive tangle of timber. Downed wires must first be freed before power can begin to be restored and the road can become passable.

Pennsylvania Seeing More Tornadoes Than Usual This Year

“We got some bad thunderstorms, but nothing like that,” Tim Callender said.

Callender’s family is now relying on their generator and thinking of their neighbors, who by destruction or loss of power, must seek shelter elsewhere.

The goal is to have power restored by Friday night but cleanup will continue.

Alexandria Hoff

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s