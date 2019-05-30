WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Philadelphia, Surrounding Area Until 9 P.M.
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — Joe Biden is taking a break from the campaign trail to come back to Delaware. The former vice president has been pretty lax on the campaign trail, but he says he wouldn’t have missed Thursday’s ceremony because it’s been an annual tradition to honor veterans.

Biden addressed a crowd of veterans and Gold Star families at a Memorial Day service at Veterans Memorial Park, in New Castle.

His public appearances are far fewer than the other Democratic candidates running in the 2020 presidential election, but he is also far better known.

The 76-year-old has strong ties to both the military and this area.

His son, Beau Biden, served in the Navy.

Joe Biden graduated from the University of Delaware and later served as a New Castle County councilman, before later representing Delaware in the U.S. Senate for decades.

Biden announced he would be running for president back in April, but his focus today was on military members.

“We owe so much for what you do,” Biden said.

Biden is leading by double digits in the polls against his Democratic counterparts.

CBS3’s Chantee Lans reports

