SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — After public outcry, Dorney Park has removed a personalized rifle bullet souvenir from shelves. The park announced the decision in a tweet Thursday.
Twitter user @good_trouble tweeted out a picture of the items, calling them “the most ill advised thing to happen this summer.” Dorney Park responded Thursday, saying the merchandise had been pulled form shelves.
The rifle bullet keepsakes featured various names on them and could even be personalized for custom names. The packaging included the phrase “The Right to Keep and Bear Arms.”