



SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) – High school football players from all around Delaware County put their rivalries aside Thursday night for a great cause. The Delaware County High School All-Star Hero Bowl Game is a 43-year-old tradition with all proceeds going to the Hero Scholarship Fund of Delaware County, Inc.

There was some Thursday Night Football at Cardinal O’Hara High School featuring more than 90 All-Star Delco football players.

“My grandson, who plays for Upper Darby High School, he’s playing in the All-Star game,” Morena Garland said.

“My cousin is playing for the West team,” Gary Winthrope said.

The players were selected by the Delaware County Football Coaches Associations.

The fundraiser benefits the Hero Scholarship Fund of Delaware County, which provides educational scholarships to the children of Delco police officers and firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

“I’m one of 10 children. There’s no way we all could have gotten through college without this,” Tim Felker said.

Felker was one of the first recipients to graduate college. His farther was responding to a fire call when he was killed in 1978.

Now Felker makes sure he comes back each year to show his support.

“We can’t survive without the community getting involved,” he said.

To date, 35 children of police officers and firefighters have received educational benefits from the Hero Scholarship Fund.